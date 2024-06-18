Similar news

On line 7 - Gare de Plaisir, Grignon <> , Jouars-Pontchartrain, Place Foch <> , Gare de La Verrière

A new connection to the U train and the southern branch of the N train at La Verrière station on 16 routes.

A faster service to the Maurepas employment and shopping area.

From 2 September, a better frequency with a passage every 15 to 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday, as well as every hour during rush hour and on Saturdays.

On line 39 - Gare des Essarts-le-Roi <> La Queue-lez-Yvelines Lycée Jean Monnet

Your lines 19 and 39 merge to become a single line 39. The "Mairie", "Place des fêtes" and "Route du Perray" stops in Auffargis are not taken over but continue to be served by line 8.

A new connection to the N train at Essarts-le-Roi station from Montfort-l'Amaury - Méré station in 45 minutes.

On the Express line 10 - Rambouillet Prairie <> Station Dourdan Station

More frequent buses and a better connection to the N train at Rambouillet station and the RER C at Dourdan station from the municipalities of Longvilliers and Rochefort-en-Yvelines, from Monday to Saturday.

On the Houdan-Montfort and Rambouillet TàD

A service extended until 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and still until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

On the Houdan-Montfort TàD, better access to the N train stations thanks to the merger of zones 3 and 4.

On the TàD Rambouillet, an extension of the western zone to Prunay-en-Yvelines, La Hauteville, Adainville and Condé-sur-Vesgre for better access to the points of interest in the territory. The Bergerie Nationale stop is now accessible from all points of interest, including Rambouillet station.

On the Pays de Limours and Vallée de Chevreuse TàD

A new offer available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in August with the same opening hours as currently.

3 new night buses: N160, N161 and N162

These 3 lines take over after the last train to offer a permanent link between the stations in the area:

· Between Plaisir and Paris Montparnasse from 1 hour to 4 hours 30 minutes, with the N160 line

· Between La Verrière and Paris Montparnasse from 1h30 to 5h, with the N161 line

· Between Rambouillet and Paris Montparnasse from 1 hour to 4 hours 30 minutes, with the N162 line