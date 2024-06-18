Similar news

On the Houdan-Montfort and Rambouillet TàD

A service extended until 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and still until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

On the Houdan-Montfort TàD, better access to the N train stations thanks to the merger of zones 3 and 4.

On the TàD Rambouillet, an extension of the western zone to Prunay-en-Yvelines, La Hauteville, Adainville and Condé-sur-Vesgre for better access to the points of interest in the territory. The Bergerie Nationale stop is now accessible from all points of interest, including Rambouillet station.

On the Pays de Limours and Vallée de Chevreuse TàD

A new offer available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in August with the same opening hours as currently.