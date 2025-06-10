Similar news

Where can I check your opening hours?
You can find all the information about your lines in the following locations:
Online: on the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Schedules
On mobile: via the Île-de-France Mobilités app
On-site: displayed directly at your stopping point
At the town hall: check with your municipality
In the agency:
- at the PEM sales agency at the Mantes-la-Jolie bus station
- at the commercial agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie
By phone: by contacting our customer relations center on 0800 10 20 20
Need a printed version?
If you wish to obtain a paper version of your schedules, you can go directly to the commercial agency located at Impasse Sainte Claire Deville, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie.
Novelty!
From 1 September, your lines change number. Do not hesitate to consult your timetable to find out. For more information, we explain why here. (link to IDFM article on renumbering)
Your hours from Monday 7 July to Sunday 31 August 2025
D Résidence du Lac à futur 5304
Can't find your line?
Your lines 1 / 4 / 17 / 45 / 76 and R are replaced by your TàD Mantois again this summer, for more information do not hesitate to consult this article.
Thank you for your commitment to the environment and have a great summer on your lines!