Similar news

Where can I check your opening hours?

You can find all the information about your lines in the following locations:

Online: on the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Schedules

On mobile: via the Île-de-France Mobilités app

On-site: displayed directly at your stopping point

At the town hall: check with your municipality

In the agency:

at the PEM sales agency at the Mantes-la-Jolie bus station

at the commercial agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

By phone: by contacting our customer relations center on 0800 10 20 20

Need a printed version?

If you wish to obtain a paper version of your schedules, you can go directly to the commercial agency located at Impasse Sainte Claire Deville, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie.