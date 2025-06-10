Similar news

This summer, your flyers are taking time off

To reduce our environmental impact and follow an eco-responsible CSR approach, we have been digitizing your schedules for two years now. This summer again, you can easily find them online and on your usual apps! Rest assured, your schedules are still accessible in a few clicks!

Find your schedules in digital format

Where can I check your opening hours?

You can find all the information about your lines in the following locations:

Online: on the website iledefrancemobilites.fr > Getting around > Schedules

On mobile: via the Île-de-France Mobilités app

On-site: displayed directly at your stopping point

At the town hall: check with your municipality

In the agency:

  • at the PEM sales agency at the Mantes-la-Jolie bus station
  • at the commercial agency located Impasse Sainte Claire Deville – 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie

By phone: by contacting our customer relations center on 0800 10 20 20

Need a printed version?

If you wish to obtain a paper version of your schedules, you can go directly to the commercial agency located at Impasse Sainte Claire Deville, 78200 Mantes-la-Jolie.

Novelty!

From 1 September, your lines change number. Do not hesitate to consult your timetable to find out. For more information, we explain why here. (link to IDFM article on renumbering)

Your hours from Monday 7 July to Sunday 31 August 2025

A14 to future 7820

A14B to future 7823

A to Future 5401

C to future 5402

D Résidence du Lac à futur 5304

D Plaisances to future 5304

E to future 5420

F to future 5427

G deleted

I to future 5405

K to future 5406

L to future 5467

M to future 5407

N to future 5425

X to future 5408

Z to future 5414

2A/2B to future 5412 and 5413

9 to future 5409

15 to future 5455

22 to future 5422

40 to future 5410

41 to future 5411

42 to future 5442

43 to future 4543

44 to future 5444

71 to future 5431

72 to future 5432

73 to future 5433

75 to future 5435

81 to future 5451

82 to future 5452

87 to future 5437

88A to future 5438

88B to future 5448

88C to future 5458

Can't find your line?

Your lines 1 / 4 / 17 / 45 / 76 and R are replaced by your TàD Mantois again this summer, for more information do not hesitate to consult this article.

Find all your news on X: @Mantois_IDFM

Thank you for your commitment to the environment and have a great summer on your lines!

