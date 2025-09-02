Similar news

On Monday 23 March, we will open a new bicycle park at Domont station.
This new space has been designed to best meet your needs and offer you a modern, practical and secure parking solution.
- Secure space with 40 spaces accessible with a subscription
- 10 places with free access
- A variety of accessories that allow you to perform maintenance and light repairs on your favorite bicycle.
Subscription to access the secure area
The secure car park is accessible free of charge to holders of an annual Navigo season ticket (Navigo, Navigo Senior, Imagine R scolaire, Imagine R étudiant).
For everyone else, you have several options:
- Daily pass at 2€
- Monthly subscription at 10€
- Annual subscription at 30€
To access the secure part, you must create your customer account on our site and subscribe, including when you are the holder of an annual public transport pass entitling you to a free subscription.
For any request for information:
- 01 59 44 70 31, Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- By email via the contact form available on the platform www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/services-mobilite-alternative/parkings-velos