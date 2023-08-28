Similar news

Bicycle parking in connection with the bus and tram

Located near the Gaston Viens stop, served by your buses 183, 482 and 483, and opposite the T9 tram station, this facility allows you to park your bike with complete peace of mind at any time!



Open 24 hours a day , 7 days a week, this sheltered and closed space also has a video protection system.

31 spaces are at your disposal, 5 of which are equipped with electrical outlets for charging electrically assisted bicycles (EABs).



This space is accessible with a Navigo pass and by subscribing to a specific "Bicycle Parking" daily, monthly or annual package.



Do you have a Navigo Annual, Imagine'R or Senior pass? Good news! You can take advantage of this service for free!