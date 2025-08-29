Similar news

With the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking, cycling and public transport are the winning duo!

Park your bike in complete peace of mind in the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking Lots with the guarantee of easily identifiable quality bicycle parking near train stations and stations to continue your journey without wasting time.

Bicycle parking is one of the answers to the new travel needs of Ile-de-France residents. Replacing the car with the bicycle to get to the station allows you to avoid traffic jams and parking difficulties while reducing your environmental impact and staying active on a daily basis.

Change modes. No life.

With the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking, the bike + public transport combo is easier than you imagine!

Discover the Bicycle Parking near your train station on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cartes/parkings-velos

On the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine, the Bicycle Park at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station is just waiting for your bike.

Discover the Bicycle Parking Facilities in your area closest to you by clicking here

Bicycle parking, the soft mobility service for all

The Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking offers you quality parking without constraints with:

  • open 24/7,
  • a location as close as possible to train stations and stations,
  • secure hoops to hang your bike,
  • a video protection service,
  • ancillary equipment such as sockets for electrically assisted bicycles, bicycle pumps, repair and maintenance kits.
Bicycle parking at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

Photo of the Bicycle Parking at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

The Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lots are free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo, Navigo imagine R, Navigo senior). The self-access shelters are accessible to all, without subscription or reservation. For other users of the secure lockers, three subscription formulas are offered:

  • Daily pass: 2 €
  • Monthly subscription: €10
  • Annual subscription: €30
Subscribe here
And to learn more about alternative mobility services, click here

