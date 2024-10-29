Similar news

Line 615, an alternative to the RER B at your doorstep:
- A link with the metro line 5 in Bobigny Pablo Picasso.
- A bus every 8 minutes in the morning and evening, every 12 minutes during the day.
- Buses to the last metro.
Line 615 connects the Gare de Villepinte to the metro station of line 5 Bobigny Pablo Picasso, via the Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois.
With a connection to metro line 5, it is a real alternative to the RER B!
Gare du Nord <> Bobigny Pablo Picasso: 16 minutes with metro line 5.
Bobigny Pablo Picasso <> Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois: 27 minutes with line 615.
Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Gare de Villepinte: 29 minutes with line 615.
- Reach the Gare du Nord in less than 50 minutes from Aulnay-sous-Bois station by taking line 615 and then the metro line 5 at Bobigny Pablo Picasso.
- A bus every 8 minutes from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., then every 12 minutes during the day, from Monday to Friday.
- With buses to the last metro, you can always count on the 615 line to take you home.
To find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (ex-Twitter): @Envol_IDFM.