Similar news

- Direct access from the town of Chambourcy to the Poissy train station to efficiently reach the Paris Saint-Lazare train station.
- Permanent connections with the RER A and the Transilien J for more direct trips to Paris.
Points of interest served by your line 8:
- The city centre of Chambourcy, the post office, a tobacconist (stop "Mairie de Chambourcy");
- The shopping centre, the André Derain college (stop "Collège André Derain");
- Restaurants, a gym ("Renaissance" stop);
- The Public Finance Centre, the EHPAD, the Bilingual Montessori School of Poissy (EMB Poissy) (stop "Tax Centre");
- The dental centre, the CPAM, the Toy Museum, the town hall of Poissy (stop "Le Cep").