Similar news

Think of line 8 for your daily journeys!

With line 8, Paris is just a bus ride away!

  • Direct access from the town of Chambourcy to the Poissy train station to efficiently reach the Paris Saint-Lazare train station.
  • Permanent connections with the RER A and the Transilien J for more direct trips to Paris.

Points of interest served by your line 8:

  • The city centre of Chambourcy, the post office, a tobacconist (stop "Mairie de Chambourcy");
  • The shopping centre, the André Derain college (stop "Collège André Derain");
  • Restaurants, a gym ("Renaissance" stop);
  • The Public Finance Centre, the EHPAD, the Bilingual Montessori School of Poissy (EMB Poissy) (stop "Tax Centre");
  • The dental centre, the CPAM, the Toy Museum, the town hall of Poissy (stop "Le Cep").
