Similar news

How does it work?

Text the CSY code to 93100, You will receive an SMS ticket in return, You can travel on our lines with complete peace of mind.

For a cost of €2.50*, the SMS ticket will allow you to travel for 1 hour without connecting on board our buses. The price of the ticket will be debited from your phone bill.

*+ possible cost of SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS.

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

