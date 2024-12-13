Similar news

For safety reasons and as part of the work related to the station hub of line 18 of the Grand Paris, the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers - Cour de Buc" stop towards Buc will no longer be served by lines 6161, 6162, 6163 and 6164.
To take these lines in the direction of Buc, you must go to the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers - Abbé Rousseaux" stop. To get there, take the SNCF station footbridge, head towards hall 1. Leaving hall 1, turn immediately right and take the stairs that lead to rue Abbé Rousseaux, you have arrived at the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Abbé Rousseaux" stop, see the map below:
To allow you a better connection between the lines, lines 6161, 6162 and 6163 leaving from the Versailles Château Rive Gauche station will therefore pass through the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Abbé Rousseaux" stop (rue Abbé Rousseaux) and will no longer serve the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Etats Généraux" stop.
The "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Cour de Buc" stop towards Buc remains served only by lines 6179, 6206 and 6284.
In the other direction towards Versailles, the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Cour de Buc" stop is maintained for all lines.
Do you have a question about this change?
Information stands will be set up:
- on Tuesday 17 and Thursday 19 December 2024 at the Cour de Buc stop from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 January 2025 at the Cour de Buc stop from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 January 2025 at the Cour de Buc and Abbé Rousseaux judgments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- from Wednesday 8 to Friday 10 January 2025 at the Cour de Buc and Abbé Rousseaux judgments from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By phone at 0 800 10 20 20 from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.