Similar news

For safety reasons and as part of the work related to the station hub of line 18 of the Grand Paris, the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers - Cour de Buc" stop towards Buc will no longer be served by lines 6161, 6162, 6163 and 6164.

To take these lines in the direction of Buc, you must go to the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers - Abbé Rousseaux" stop. To get there, take the SNCF station footbridge, head towards hall 1. Leaving hall 1, turn immediately right and take the stairs that lead to rue Abbé Rousseaux, you have arrived at the "Gare de Versailles Chantiers-Abbé Rousseaux" stop, see the map below: