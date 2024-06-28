Similar news

During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Grand Melun area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games.
- From 8 July 2024, exceptionally the timetables of certain lines are adapted
- In addition, on Saturday 20 July, on the occasion of the passage of the Flame in Melun, the routes of lines 3601, 3603, 3604, 3605, 3607, 3610 and 3612 will be occasionally impacted and some stops will not be served for the duration of the event from 12:30 pm to 4 pm.
Timetables for some adapted lines
- From 8 July to 1 September 2024, the offer of lines 3601, 3602, 3603, 3604 is adapted
- From 2 to 15 September 2024, the offer of lines 3601, 3602, 3603, 3604, 3609 is adapted
Passage of the flame on Saturday, July 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.