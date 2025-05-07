Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to celebrate and adopt the practice of cycling. Thus, in the territory of Meaux and Ourcq, Île-de-France Mobilités organizes bicycle repair stands in Meaux and Ocquerre.

Meet our teams at the Ostermeyer stadium in Ocquerre on Wednesday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Place Henri IV in Meaux on Wednesday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts (pad - brake cable - inner tube etc...).