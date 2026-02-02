Similar news

On the occasion of May by Bike, Île-de-France Mobilités is supporting you in this month dedicated to the use of this soft mode of transport in order to promote the bicycle parking service. Thus, in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne, Île-de-France Mobilités organizes bike repair stands in stations.

Meet our teams at the station in front of our bike parks from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Arpajon station on 12 May

Égly station on 26 May

Juvisy-sur-Orge station on 29 May

All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts.