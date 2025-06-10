Similar news

What is the Mantois TàD?
The TàD Mantois allows you to travel by reservation, between a stop near you and one of the main points of interest in your area (train station, shopping centre, public establishment, etc.).
The service covers 255 stops and 50 points of interest, spread throughout the country.
What changes from 1 September 2025:
The territory will be organized into 3 zones, each with its own points of interest, but also points common to the whole territory.
The service will be reinforced thanks to four new 9-seater vehicles, for journeys:
- More direct
- More frequent
How to book?
On site: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
Via the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D application
Or by phone: 0800 10 20 20 (free call)
Service hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding public holidays)
Bookable up to 1 hour before departure
How much does it cost?
Regional pricing applies to the Mantois T&D On-Demand Transport service. You can find the list of transport tickets as well as all the terms and conditions in the "Tickets and Fares" section by clicking here.
You can pay for your ticket with your smartphone by texting TAD54 to 93100.
You will be asked to validate your ticket when you get into the vehicle.
Find the new leaflet by clicking here.
We wish you a great summer... And a great start to the school year!