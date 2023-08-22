Similar news

Find here the timetables of your lines 1 to 6 in the Grand Versailles area.
More information in real time on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and on the Twitter account: @Versailles_IDFM
Your schedules have been extended until September 3 on lines 1 to 6
Published on
1 min reading
Find the timetables applicable from 28 August to 3 September 2023 on lines 1 to 6.
Find here the timetables of your lines 1 to 6 in the Grand Versailles area.
More information in real time on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and on the Twitter account: @Versailles_IDFM