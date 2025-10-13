Similar news

Your line is always so direct and still + generous!

Line 7819, which connects Gare des Mureaux/Aérospatiale to Versailles Europe, will be reinforced from 5 January 2026. A more generous offer, with some more direct rides.

  • An extension of the morning timetable from the Gare des Mureaux with a 1stdeparture at 5am, from Monday to Friday.
  • The creation of 3 semi-direct trips (1 in the morning and 2 in the evening) on the busiest times in order to reduce the line's travel times.
  • A reinforcement of the offer on Saturday afternoons in order to offer passengers a service to the commercial and leisure centres of the line, with a frequency of 30 minutes.
  • The creation of an offer on Sundays to reach the commercial and leisure centres, with a frequency per hour.
