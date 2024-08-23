Similar news

The teams in your Marne-la-Vallée area are coming to meet you, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024, to find out about the transport offer of your bus lines.

We look forward to seeing you on:

Monday 16/09: Lagny-Thorigny station from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday 17/09: Bussy-Saint-Georges station from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday 18/09: Val d'Europe station from 4 pm to 7 pm

Thursday 19/09: Torcy station from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Friday 20/09: Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station from 4 pm to 7 pm

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Marne-la-Vallée area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!

To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (formerly Twitter): @MLV_IDFM