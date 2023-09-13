Similar news

From 16 to 22 September, it's European Mobility Week!

This event aims to encourage citizens and communities in many European countries to discover different means of transport to limit the use of cars and thus opt for more sustainable modes of travel.

See you on Saturday, September 16 at the Mobility Village - Place Madame de Maintenon in Saint-Cyr-L'Ecole from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find the Bus pour l'Emploi and its driving simulator dedicated to the recruitment of drivers in the Greater Versailles area.