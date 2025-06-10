Similar news

Come and meet the teams of the T9 and the lines of the Seine Grand Orly territory on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 21 September 2025.

Our teams will be present:

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Orly-Ville station

at Orly-Ville station Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rouget de Lisle station in Choisy-le-Roi

at the Rouget de Lisle station in Choisy-le-Roi Wednesday, September 17, 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. near the Bicycle Parking of the Gaston Viens station

We look forward to seeing many of you!