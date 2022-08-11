Similar news

New: your Line 78 DRT also runs on Sundays

From now on, you can book a ride on a Sunday (for a ride from August 29th)!

From 29 August 2022, your Transport à la Demande arrives in Aigremont and Chambourcy and takes over some stops on lines R6 and 8. Service available upon reservation.

You now have the possibility to book a trip on Sunday at 4 new times from Collège André Derain:

  • 11:20
  • 13:20
  • 15:20
  • 17:20

These times have been selected to allow you to easily reach other connecting lines:

  • The R4 line starts its journey to Saint-Germain-en-Laye at 11:30, 13:30, 15:30 and 17:30 at the Collège André Derain.
  • Line 52 starts its journey to Poissy La Bruyère at 15:30 and 17:35

See you soon on our lines!

