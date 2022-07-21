Similar news

Become a player in smoother mobility and a more sustainable world.

We empower our teams and put our drivers at the heart of our business. This is an opportunity to participate in the transformation of the profession!

In contact with our passengers, your role is essential, you are our ambassadors and guarantee the travel experience on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.

You don't have a D licence?

Transdev supports and finances training courses for the professional ticket of Road Public Transport Driver (CTCR), including the D licence and the FIMO passengers. Recognised by the State and the profession, these training courses are carried out in a partner centre and last about 3 months.

