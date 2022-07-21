Similar news

Destination 500 jobs
Become a player in smoother mobility and a more sustainable world.
We empower our teams and put our drivers at the heart of our business. This is an opportunity to participate in the transformation of the profession!
In contact with our passengers, your role is essential, you are our ambassadors and guarantee the travel experience on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.
You don't have a D licence?
Transdev supports and finances training courses for the professional ticket of Road Public Transport Driver (CTCR), including the D licence and the FIMO passengers. Recognised by the State and the profession, these training courses are carried out in a partner centre and last about 3 months.
To apply WITH or WITHOUT a D permit, it's HERE
The partnership with AFTRAL in Seine-et-Marne
Transdev is strengthening its partnership with AFTRAL in Seine-et-Marne by offering a series of training sessions from the start of the 2022 academic year!
Interested and holder of a B permit?
To apply, send an email to [email protected]
Several dates to come:
- Noisiel: from 03/10/2022 to 30/12/2022
- Savigny-le-Temple : from 10/10/2022 to 05/01/2023
- Aulnay-sous-Bois: from 17/11/2022 to 10/02/2023
- Noisiel: from 06/02/2023 to 04/05/2023
- Aulnay-sous-Bois: from 09/02/2023 to 05/05/2023
- Savigny-le-Temple: from 08/03/2023 to 09/06/2023
- Aulnay-sous-Bois: from 08/03/2023 to 09/06/2023
- Servon : from 03/04/2023 to 05/07/2023
- Noisiel: from 24/04/2023 to 26/07/2023
- Noisiel : from 05/06/2023 to 01/09/2023
- Aulnay-sous-Bois: from 13/06/2023 to 08/09/2023
- Servon : from 26/06/2023 to 22/09/2023