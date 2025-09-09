Similar news

A special system will be put in place during the 3 weekends of traffic interruption on line H between Epinay Villetaneuse and Ermont Eaubonne, in both directions:
- Saturday, January 31 to Sunday, February 1
- Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 February
- Saturday, February 21 to Sunday, February 22
During the weekends of works, lines 1514 and 1515 will benefit from additional trips and extended schedules.
Line 1514 Gare d'Enghien-les-Bains ↔ Gare d'Ermont Eaubonne Saturday and Sunday
- To Ermont Eaubonne train station: first departure at 5:00 am and last departure at 1:03 am
- To Enghien-les-Bains train station: first departure at 5:35 am and last departure at 1:05 am
Line 1515 Épinay Villetaneuse ↔ station Enghien-les-Bains station*
- To Épinay Villetaneuse train station*: first departure at 5:00 am and last departure at 0:30 am
- To Enghien-les-Bains train station*: first departure at 5:46 am and last departure at 0:38 am
* Usual timetables between Enghien-les-Bains station and La Chênée