Work on line H on weekends: bus lines 1514 and 1515 reinforced!

Published on

1 min reading

During the interruption of line H between Épinay-Villetaneuse and Ermont-Eaubonne, bus lines 1514 and 1515 are reinforced to facilitate your travel during the works between Paris Gare-du-Nord and Pontoise. What developments are planned for you? We present them to you here.

A special system will be put in place during the 3 weekends of traffic interruption on line H between Epinay Villetaneuse and Ermont Eaubonne, in both directions:

  • Saturday, January 31 to Sunday, February 1
  • Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 February
  • Saturday, February 21 to Sunday, February 22

During the weekends of works, lines 1514 and 1515 will benefit from additional trips and extended schedules.

Line 1514 Gare d'Enghien-les-Bains ↔ Gare d'Ermont Eaubonne Saturday and Sunday

  • To Ermont Eaubonne train station: first departure at 5:00 am and last departure at 1:03 am
  • To Enghien-les-Bains train station: first departure at 5:35 am and last departure at 1:05 am

Line 1515 Épinay Villetaneuse ↔ station Enghien-les-Bains station*

  • To Épinay Villetaneuse train station*: first departure at 5:00 am and last departure at 0:30 am
  • To Enghien-les-Bains train station*: first departure at 5:46 am and last departure at 0:38 am

* Usual timetables between Enghien-les-Bains station and La Chênée

Download the reinforced timetable for line 1514
Download the reinforced timetable for line 1515

To find all the news from your territory, go to the X account (ex-Twitter): @Mtmorency_IDFM

Similar news