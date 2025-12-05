Similar news

DRT: a flexible and practical solution to reach the points of interest in your territory

To meet the mobility needs of the Cœur d'Essonne area, lines 4591, 4592 and 4595 offer a Transport on Demand (DRT) service to facilitate your travels, especially during off-peak hours in the heart of less densely populated areas.

TàD, a mode of transport reserved for everyone!

A service adapted to your travels by offering tailor-made mobility:

  • You choose your time of passage and your stop among those served,
  • You can make your reservation in just a few clicks,
  • The vehicle picks you up at the defined stop,
  • And you travel to connecting hubs, shops, public services or your daily appointments.

How to book?

  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D app or website,
  • By phone via the booking centre on 0800 10 20 20 from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday
  • Up to 1 hour before departure (depending on the sector).
    Simply select your line – 4591, 4592 or 4595, your stop and your time slot.

Why choose DRT?

  • Flexibility : you adapt your trip to your schedule.
  • Practicality : a service that comes to you, even in remote areas.
  • Accessibility : fares are the same as on the conventional bus network.
  • Comfort : direct journeys, without unnecessary waiting.

Whether it is to reach a train station, go to work, access shops, your school or your activities, the DRTs on lines 4591, 4592 and 4595 are designed to simplify the lives of residents.

With line 4591, make it easier to get around between Montlhéry and the Brétigny-sur-Orge RER station.

Go to Epinay-sur-Orge station in connection with the RER C and the T12 with line 4592!

Want to go shopping? Line 4595 drops you off in the commercial area of Longpont-sur-Orge.

