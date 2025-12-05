Similar news

A service adapted to your travels by offering tailor-made mobility:
- You choose your time of passage and your stop among those served,
- You can make your reservation in just a few clicks,
- The vehicle picks you up at the defined stop,
- And you travel to connecting hubs, shops, public services or your daily appointments.
How to book?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités T&D app or website,
- By phone via the booking centre on 0800 10 20 20 from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday
- Up to 1 hour before departure (depending on the sector).
Simply select your line – 4591, 4592 or 4595, your stop and your time slot.
Why choose DRT?
- Flexibility : you adapt your trip to your schedule.
- Practicality : a service that comes to you, even in remote areas.
- Accessibility : fares are the same as on the conventional bus network.
- Comfort : direct journeys, without unnecessary waiting.