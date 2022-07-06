Similar news

A simplified line 49
Clearer and more legible, the line will also be more efficient with an identical route at all times of the day and above all a number of connections with the train at La Ferté-sous-Jouarre station multiplied by 3 (32 connections now provided compared to 10 until now).
The offer will also be expanded and revisited. Indeed, more buses will run during the day and on Saturdays to best meet the expectations of passengers. New stopping points will be created (Grouettes and Rosebois) in order to serve + finely certain districts. The south of the town will now be served during peak hours while the Domaine de Tanqueux will benefit from a continuous service all day long.
Map representation of line 49
The Express 67 line is being strengthened!
The Express line 67, linking La Ferté-sous-Jouarre station to Roissy CDG airport, has seen its offer expanded with the creation of 2 new round trips from Monday to Sunday, all year round.
From La Ferté-sous-Jouarre station, these 2 new departures will be provided at 7:43 am and 6:42 pm.
From the airport, the 2 new departures will be at 8:57 am and 7:55 pm.
An additional municipality served
Located near CDG airport, the municipality of Saint-Mard will be served by all the shuttles of the Express line 67 through 2 stops: Eglise located in the city center and ZAC des Tournelles at the level of the important business park located at the exit of the municipality.
The creation of these stopping points will offer the 4000 or so Mardochians the opportunity to go directly to the airport in less than 10 minutes.
cartographic representation of the Express line 67