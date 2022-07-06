Similar news

The Express 67 line is being strengthened!

The Express line 67, linking La Ferté-sous-Jouarre station to Roissy CDG airport, has seen its offer expanded with the creation of 2 new round trips from Monday to Sunday, all year round.

From La Ferté-sous-Jouarre station, these 2 new departures will be provided at 7:43 am and 6:42 pm.

From the airport, the 2 new departures will be at 8:57 am and 7:55 pm.

An additional municipality served

Located near CDG airport, the municipality of Saint-Mard will be served by all the shuttles of the Express line 67 through 2 stops: Eglise located in the city center and ZAC des Tournelles at the level of the important business park located at the exit of the municipality.

The creation of these stopping points will offer the 4000 or so Mardochians the opportunity to go directly to the airport in less than 10 minutes.