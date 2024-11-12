Similar news

A new numbering system in the Cœur d'Essonne area

Why does the number of the lines change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Cœur d'Essonne area, all bus lines now start with 45.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over in order to facilitate the change (examples: line 2 becomes 4512, line DM16 becomes 4542, etc.).

Express line numbers start with the number of their department (examples: line M154 becomes 9114, line 108 becomes 9118, etc.).

What will this new number bring to users?

Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.