Similar news

A new numbering system on the territory of Sénart
Why does the number of the lines change?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!
How to find your way around the new issues?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. On the territory of Sénart, all bus lines now start with 37.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over in order to facilitate the change (examples: line 22 becomes 3722, the Citalien line becomes 3702, etc.).
Express line numbers start with the number of their department (examples: line 50 becomes 7715, lines 54 and 55 lose their espress line status and become 3754 and 3755)
What will this new number bring to users?
Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!
Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.
A denser offer between Lieusaint-Moissy and Evry Courcouronnes
The new line 7715 (ex-50): Evry-Courcouronnes <> station Lieusaint-Moissy station
The line's offer is improved with:
- A finer service to Carré Sénart with the creation of the "Carré Allée Royale" stop.
- Faster service to the stations of Lieusaint and Évry-Courcouronnes, as well as to Carré Sénart
- An improvement in the frequency of buses with a passage every 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays and every 30 or 45 minutes on Saturdays.
- A new offer on Sundays every 1 hour and 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., i.e. 12 round trips per Sunday.
- Buses earlier in the morning (5am) and later in the evening (10pm).
The municipalities of Corbeil-Essonnes and Savigny-le-Temple will no longer be served.
Passengers will be able to refer to:
- For the municipality of Savigny-le-Temple, on the RER D to Lieusaint station or the line from the station square to the "Carré Trait d'Union" stop or the line to the "Carré Trait d'Union" stop
- For the municipality of Corbeil-Essonnes, on lines Tzen1 or 4201 (formerly line 401).
The new line 3703 (ex-03): Evry-Courcouronnes <> station Lieusaint-Moissy station
The route of line 3703 has been redesigned for a finer service to the municipalities of Lieusaint, Saint-Pierre-du-Perray, Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil, Etiolles and Évry-Courcouronnes, in addition to line 7715.
It offers a new direct link to Carré Sénart and the Lieusaint-Moissy station for the municipalities of Saint-Pierre-du-Perray, Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil and Étiolles.
The frequency of buses has also been improved with a passage every 20 to 30 minutes on weekdays and every 30 or 45 minutes on Saturdays.