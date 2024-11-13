Similar news

A new numbering system on the territory of Sénart

Why does the number of the lines change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. On the territory of Sénart, all bus lines now start with 37.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over in order to facilitate the change (examples: line 22 becomes 3722, the Citalien line becomes 3702, etc.).

Express line numbers start with the number of their department (examples: line 50 becomes 7715, lines 54 and 55 lose their espress line status and become 3754 and 3755)

What will this new number bring to users?

Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.