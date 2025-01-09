Similar news

The restructuring responds to 3 principles:
- it is part of the programme to develop the bus offer on a regional scale led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which is being rolled out locally;
- it is based on the needs of the inhabitants, based on the analysis of home-work flows and daily travel;
- it is being built in line with structuring transport projects which, in the long term, will strengthen existing mobility solutions (C1 cable by the last quarter of 2025).
The new offer offers journeys on both sides of the stations, thus making it possible to meet travel needs more widely with fewer connections: leisure, study, work. Attentive to the new rhythms of life, it also offers more frequency during the day and on Saturdays.
Finally, the creation of new stops and the evolution of the operating principles of the lines allow for a local service, in line with passengers' expectations. On the territory, 12 additional stops will be created in the municipalities of Montgeron, Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Quincy-sous-Sénart and Draveil.
Find here the information about your lines:
Line 4113 (ex B):
To meet travel needs, the line is reinforced and offers an additional service at the Le Petit and Vergeat stops.
This line offers a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours maintained and the creation of an hourly offer with a frequency of 30 minutes. It provides an extended range of hours from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Line 4114 (ex 14-D-12-F):
A simplified and more readable offer with the change from 4 lines to 1 line offering a new link between the cities of Draveil and Vigneux-sur-Seine with a continuous offer all day and all week.
Attentive to the new rhythms of life, the proposed offer is more harmonized with the creation of off-peak trips and the extension of the range of operation in the evening from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It offers a frequency of 12 minutes during morning and evening rush hour as well as a frequency of 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
Line 4115 (ex A-H)
A new link between the municipalities of Vigneux-sur-Seine and Crosne.
Attentive to the new rhythms, the offer is harmonized, attractive and simpler. The frequency is increased on Sundays with a bus every 30 minutes continuously from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Line 4116 (ex 16):
A new link to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station allowing multiple connections.
It also serves the Valdoly shopping centre for the inhabitants.
A frequency of 12 minutes during morning and evening rush hour.
Line 4120 (ex X):
A new link from Quincy-sous-Sénart to Boissy-Saint-Léger station (RER A).
As a precursor to the arrival of the C1 cable, the line offers a new connection to a station for the inhabitants.
It offers a new service to the city of Quincy-sous-Sénart and a frequency of one bus every 30 minutes during rush hour as an extension to the Boissy-Saint-Léger station.
A new line, Villecresnes evening bus:
A new evening bus offer from Yerres station to the Villecresnes area with a bus every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to midnight.
To find the information of all your lines:
Website: Île-de-France Mobilités www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr and mobile app
To calculate your route:
> Get around > Directions
> Getting around > Schedules > Select a line
To follow local news (only on the site):
News > Val d'Yerres Val de Seine
On Twitter: @VYVS_IDFM
By phone on 01 80 97 93 41 or 0800 10 20 20