Similar news

The restructuring responds to 3 principles:

it is part of the programme to develop the bus offer on a regional scale led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which is being rolled out locally;

it is based on the needs of the inhabitants, based on the analysis of home-work flows and daily travel;

it is being built in line with structuring transport projects which, in the long term, will strengthen existing mobility solutions (C1 cable by the last quarter of 2025).

The new offer offers journeys on both sides of the stations, thus making it possible to meet travel needs more widely with fewer connections: leisure, study, work. Attentive to the new rhythms of life, it also offers more frequency during the day and on Saturdays.

Finally, the creation of new stops and the evolution of the operating principles of the lines allow for a local service, in line with passengers' expectations. On the territory, 12 additional stops will be created in the municipalities of Montgeron, Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Quincy-sous-Sénart and Draveil.

Find here the information about your lines: