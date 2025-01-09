Similar news

A MORE READABLE OFFER WITH RENUMBERING

Why does the number of the lines change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

Currently, there are very different names (12, N133, 501, Soir) and duplicates in the line numbers (there are 12 lines with the same letter: 2 A, 2 B, 2 C... on the current bus network), which complicates the understanding of the network.

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code.

In the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area, all bus lines will now start with 41. Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over as best as possible in order to facilitate the change (example: the 16 becomes 4116, etc.).

Express line numbers begin with the number of their department (e.g. line 9101).

What will this new number bring to users?

Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.

There will be 5 categories of line according to their role and vocation:

The main lines, numbered from 10 to 22, provide a fine service to residential areas, in connection with local facilities such as train stations, schools and in addition to the structuring lines.

the complementary lines, numbered from 30 to 36, complement the main lines and offer connections to the surrounding basins such as Servon and the Rungis International Market.

the express line 9101 provides a more direct and fast connection from Brunoy to Evry-Courcouronnes.

The school lines, numbered from 50 to 62, serve the region's schools. Their operation is adapted to school rhythms, i.e. from Monday to Friday during the school period, to the times of the main school entrances and exits.

The night lines and evening buses remain unchanged and keep the same names.

All of these lines are open to all passengers with a valid ticket on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.