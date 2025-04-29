Similar news

4 times more good reasons to come home + late
In the evening, from Monday to Saturday, your evening buses take over and await you by:
- Lagny – Thorigny station from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Carnetin, Dampmart, Pomponne and Thorigny-sur-Marne
- Bussy-Saint-Georges station from 21:00 to midnight, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Ferrières-en-Brie and Pontcarré. It also serves the stops south of the RER A in Bussy-Saint-Georges
- Val d'Europe station from 21:00 to 23:15, every 45 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Favières, Jossigny, Villeneuve-le-Comte and Villeneuve-Saint-Denis
- Marne-la-Vallée Chessy train station from 21:00 to 23:00, every 30 minutes
Service to all stops in the municipalities of Chalifert, Coupvray, Jablines and Lesches