Evening buses in Marne-la-Vallée: An accessible and flexible night-time mobility solution, without reservation

Published on

1 min reading

Service without reservation and accessible to any passenger with a valid ticket.

4 times more good reasons to come home + late

In the evening, from Monday to Saturday, your evening buses take over and await you by:

  • Lagny – Thorigny station from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Carnetin, Dampmart, Pomponne and Thorigny-sur-Marne

To access all the information about your Lagny-Thorigny evening bus

 -  964.0 KB
  • Bussy-Saint-Georges station from 21:00 to midnight, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Ferrières-en-Brie and Pontcarré. It also serves the stops south of the RER A in Bussy-Saint-Georges

To access all the information about your Bussy-Saint-Georges evening bus

 -  941.2 KB
  • Val d'Europe station from 21:00 to 23:15, every 45 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Favières, Jossigny, Villeneuve-le-Comte and Villeneuve-Saint-Denis

To access all the information about your Val d'Europe evening bus

 -  985.4 KB
  • Marne-la-Vallée Chessy train station from 21:00 to 23:00, every 30 minutes
    Service to all stops in the municipalities of Chalifert, Coupvray, Jablines and Lesches

To access all the information about your Marne-la-Vallée Chessy evening bus

 -  1.1 MB

Similar news