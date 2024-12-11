Similar news

Changes on your 6160 and 6161 lines:
Line 6160 is merged with line 6161 as of Monday, January 6, 2025. Line 6161 will connect the Versailles Château Rive Gauche station to Buc Haut-Pré, via ZI Nord (Buc) and at certain times will terminate at Magny-les-Hameaux ZA du Bois des Roches.
Line 6161 will no longer serve the Château-Massotte Morane Saulnier, Audemars, Fourny, Tabuteau and Roland Garros stops. To get to these stops, you can take line 6162.
Line 6160 is discontinued, to get to Geneviève-Aubé and ZA du Bois des Roches, you can take the new line 6161.
To get to the Trou Salé, Mare Chevalier and Centre (Toussus-le-Noble) stops, you can take line 6162.
Thermometer line 6161
Thermometer 6162
For the Versailles link to Magny les Hameaux (ZA du Bois des Roches), you can take the new line 6161 with:
- 4 departures from Versailles-Château Rive Gauche train station between 7:45 am and 9:20 am.
- 6 departures from the ZA du Bois des Roches between 4:10 pm and 7:10 pm.
For the Magny les Hameaux link (ZA du Bois des Roches/Châteaufort) to Versailles, you can take the new line 6161 with:
- 4 departures from ZA du Bois des Roches between 7:10 am and 8:55 am.
- 6 departures from Versailles-Château Rive-Gauche station between 4:50 pm and 7:50 pm.
YOUR LINE TAKES YOU TO VÉLIZY 2!
From 6 January 2025, your line will connect Versailles (Gare de Versailles Chantiers Abbé-Rousseaux) to the Vélizy 2 shopping centre in connection with Tramway 6, via Buc, Les Loges-en-Josas and Jouy-en-Josas.
Your line 6164 will run every 15 minutes during rush hour (terminus Gare de Jouy-en-Josas) and then every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
- The timetable of your line 6164 is increasing with departures between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Your line 6164 will now run on Saturdays from 9:15 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. to Vélizy 2.
Evolution of the ZI Nord (Buc) service:
In order to reach the ZI Nord stop in the town of Buc, you can take the new lines 6161 and 6164. You can also take the line 6162 by stopping at Blériot-Jean Casale (5 minutes walk)
The new timetables for your lines are available in the section get around - timetables
Have a good trip on our lines!