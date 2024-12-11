Similar news

Changes on your 6160 and 6161 lines:

Line 6160 is merged with line 6161 as of Monday, January 6, 2025. Line 6161 will connect the Versailles Château Rive Gauche station to Buc Haut-Pré, via ZI Nord (Buc) and at certain times will terminate at Magny-les-Hameaux ZA du Bois des Roches.

Line 6161 will no longer serve the Château-Massotte Morane Saulnier, Audemars, Fourny, Tabuteau and Roland Garros stops. To get to these stops, you can take line 6162.

Line 6160 is discontinued, to get to Geneviève-Aubé and ZA du Bois des Roches, you can take the new line 6161.

To get to the Trou Salé, Mare Chevalier and Centre (Toussus-le-Noble) stops, you can take line 6162.