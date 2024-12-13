Similar news

Changes on your 6160, 6161 and 6163 lines:
From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6160 will run again on your network!
She will resume her itinerary as well as her schedules.
From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6161 will return to its original route between Versailles Château Rive Gauche station and Buc Haut Pré.
Line 6161 will also resume its old schedules.
From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6163 will return to its original route and will no longer pass through the Centre and Mare-Chevalier (Toussus le Noble) stops.
