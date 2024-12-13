Similar news

Your changes for the start of the school year on March 3, 2025

From 3 March 2025, changes are to be expected on your 6160, 6161 and 6163 lines. Check out the details of the changes below.

Changes on your 6160, 6161 and 6163 lines:

From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6160 will run again on your network!

She will resume her itinerary as well as her schedules.

Click here for the new 6160 timetable

From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6161 will return to its original route between Versailles Château Rive Gauche station and Buc Haut Pré.

Line 6161 will also resume its old schedules.

Click here to check the new timetable for line 6161

From Monday 3 March 2025, line 6163 will return to its original route and will no longer pass through the Centre and Mare-Chevalier (Toussus le Noble) stops.

