Similar news

From 28 August 2023, the lines in your Montmorency Valley territory are changing their number!
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.
Your territory, Vallée de Montmorency, will be among the first to benefit from this new numbering!
Why is the number of my bus line changing?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,500 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in.
For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!
How do I find my way around the new issues?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Vallée de Montmorency area, all bus lines now start with 15.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over to facilitate the change (examples: 10 becomes 1510, 15 becomes 1515, etc.).
What will this new issue bring me?
You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!
Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.