Similar news

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some lines in the Centre and South Yvelines region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in particular by:

  • The establishment of the ephemeral sites of Versailles from July 8 to September 8, 2024,
  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 July 2024,
  • The Men's Cycling Race on August 3, 2024,
  • The Women's Cycling Race on August 4, 2024,
  • The Marathon on August 10 and 11, 2024,
  • The passage of the Paralympic Flame on 27 August 2024.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

  • The lines of the Rambouillet urban network A, B, C, D and E : route modified on July 23, 2024 between 05:45 and 09:00. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 39-17 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> La Verrière: route modified on July 23, 2024 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on August 3, 2024 between 11:48 a.m. and 2:33 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Express line 60 – Mantes-la-Ville <> Rambouillet: route modified on 23 July 2024 from 08:00 to 12:00 and on 27 August between 10:00 and 10:40. Find the details of these changes.
  • Express line 67 – Houdan <> Montigny-le-Bretonneux: route modified on July 23, 2024 at 12:00 p.m., on August 3, 2024 between 10:05 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. and on August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. and between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 12 – Plaisir <> Saint-Germain-de-la-Grange: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 10:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Express line 12 – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines <> Rambouillet: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 23 – Les Clayes-sous-Bois <> Saint-Germain-en-Laye: route modified on July 23, 2024 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on August 3, 2024 between 8:50 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 5 – Montigny-le-Bretonneux <> Les Mesnuls: route modified on 3 August 2024 between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 39-103 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> Cernay-la-Ville: route modified on August 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line 39-403 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> Chevreuse: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 11:55 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and on August 4, 2024 between 12:40 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line N160 – Paris <> Plaisir: route modified on the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line N161 – Paris <> La Verrière: route modified from July 8 to September 8, 2024 and the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
  • Line N162 – Paris <> Rambouillet: route modified on the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.

