Similar news

Some lines in the Centre and South Yvelines region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in particular by:
- The establishment of the ephemeral sites of Versailles from July 8 to September 8, 2024,
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 July 2024,
- The Men's Cycling Race on August 3, 2024,
- The Women's Cycling Race on August 4, 2024,
- The Marathon on August 10 and 11, 2024,
- The passage of the Paralympic Flame on 27 August 2024.
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- The lines of the Rambouillet urban network A, B, C, D and E : route modified on July 23, 2024 between 05:45 and 09:00. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 39-17 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> La Verrière: route modified on July 23, 2024 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on August 3, 2024 between 11:48 a.m. and 2:33 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Express line 60 – Mantes-la-Ville <> Rambouillet: route modified on 23 July 2024 from 08:00 to 12:00 and on 27 August between 10:00 and 10:40. Find the details of these changes.
- Express line 67 – Houdan <> Montigny-le-Bretonneux: route modified on July 23, 2024 at 12:00 p.m., on August 3, 2024 between 10:05 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. and on August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. and between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 12 – Plaisir <> Saint-Germain-de-la-Grange: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 10:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Express line 12 – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines <> Rambouillet: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 23 – Les Clayes-sous-Bois <> Saint-Germain-en-Laye: route modified on July 23, 2024 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on August 3, 2024 between 8:50 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 5 – Montigny-le-Bretonneux <> Les Mesnuls: route modified on 3 August 2024 between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 39-103 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> Cernay-la-Ville: route modified on August 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 39-403 – Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> Chevreuse: route modified on August 3, 2024 between 11:55 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and on August 4, 2024 between 12:40 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line N160 – Paris <> Plaisir: route modified on the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line N161 – Paris <> La Verrière: route modified from July 8 to September 8, 2024 and the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
- Line N162 – Paris <> Rambouillet: route modified on the night of August 10 to 11, 2024 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Find the details of these changes.
Impacts around the Centre and South Yvelines territory
Find details of the following lines on similar articles:
- Lines 5102, 5103, 5104, 5105, 5106, 5110, 5115, 5121, 5134, 5141, 5142, 5143, 5145, 5150, 5151 and 5152 : Find the details of the impacts on the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines lines.
- Lines N123, N131, 9104, 107, 109, M151 and M153: Find the details of the impacts on the Cœur d'Essonne lines.
- Lines 6201, 6202, 6203, 6204, 6205, 6206, 6207, 6208, 6209, 6210, 6211, 6214, 6217, 6230, 6240, 6241, 6243, 6246 and 6251 : Find the details of the impacts on the Grand Versailles lines.
Impacts on the network in Île-de-France
- Find out more about the impacts on the RATP bus lines in Paris and the inner suburbs
- Find out more about the impact on trams and metros in Paris and the inner suburbs
For more information
Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.