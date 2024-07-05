Similar news

Some lines in the Centre and South Yvelines region are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in particular by:

The establishment of the ephemeral sites of Versailles from July 8 to September 8, 2024,

The passage of the Olympic Flame on 23 July 2024,

The Men's Cycling Race on August 3, 2024,

The Women's Cycling Race on August 4, 2024,

The Marathon on August 10 and 11, 2024,

The passage of the Paralympic Flame on 27 August 2024.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Impacts around the Centre and South Yvelines territory

Find details of the following lines on similar articles:

Impacts on the network in Île-de-France

For more information

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.