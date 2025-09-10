Similar news

Bicycle parking is one of the answers to the new travel needs of Ile-de-France residents. Replacing the car with the bicycle to get to the station allows you to avoid traffic jams and parking difficulties while reducing your environmental impact and staying active on a daily basis.
Change modes. No life.
With the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking, the bike + public transport combo is easier than you imagine!
Discover the Bicycle Parking near your train station on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cartes/parkings-velos
In the Cœur d'Essonne area, 6 Bicycle Parking Facilities are waiting for your bike in:
- Juvisy-sur-Orge train station:
On the Seine side with 64 places in secure lockers.
On the Town Hall side with 120 spaces in secure lockers.
On the Condorcet side with 72 places in secure lockers.
- Tram line 12 :
Amédée Gordini station (Viry-Châtillon) with 40 spaces in secure lockers.
Côteau de l'Orge station (Viry-Châtillon) with 22 free access spaces.
Parc du Château station (Morsang-sur-Orge) with 40 spaces in secure lockers.
Bicycle parking, the soft mobility service for all
The Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking offers you quality parking without constraints with:
- open 24/7,
- a location as close as possible to train stations and stations,
- secure hoops to hang your bike,
- a video protection service,
- ancillary equipment such as sockets for electrically assisted bicycles, bicycle pumps, repair and maintenance kits.
Photo of the Viry-Châtillon bicycle parking lot
The Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lots are free for people with a valid annual public transport subscription (Navigo, Navigo imagine R, Navigo senior). The self-access shelters are accessible to all, without subscription or reservation. For other users of the secure lockers, three subscription formulas are offered:
- Daily pass: 2 €
- Monthly subscription: €10
- Annual subscription: €30