Similar news

In order to improve the regularity of your route 777, timetable and route changes will come into effect from Monday 4 November 2024.
Details of the changes can be found below:
Change of the schedules on certain routes on your line:
- From Monday to Friday all year round, the 6:36 am journey from Charny Poste to Gare de Meaux is brought forward to 6:25 am.
- From Monday to Friday during school periods only, the 7:12 a.m. race from Meaux station to Lycée Pierre de Coubertin is brought forward to 7:05 a.m.
- From Monday to Friday during school periods only, the 8:05 a.m. race from Chauconin-Neufmontiers – Saint-Saturnin Church is brought forward to 7:45 a.m. and serves the George Sand middle school at 7:59 a.m., as well as the Pierre de Coubertin high school at 8:09 a.m.
- From Monday to Friday during school periods, the 7:23 a.m. race from Charny Gare serves Meaux station at 8:05 a.m. instead of 7:55 a.m.
Changing routes on some routes on your line:
- From Monday to Friday during the school period, the 8:13 a.m. run is modified, it no longer serves Meaux station. The departure is from Charny Gare at 8:33 am in the direction of Jean Rose.
- From Monday to Friday during the school period, the 8:14 a.m. race from Meaux station now serves the municipalities of Charny and Villeroy.
- On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during school periods, the 12:11 p.m. ride from Meaux station to Chauconin-Neufmontiers is cancelled.