From November 04, 2024, your 777 line is evolving!

Published on

2 min reading

Your line is changed as of November 4, 2024. We explain everything to you.

In order to improve the regularity of your route 777, timetable and route changes will come into effect from Monday 4 November 2024.

Details of the changes can be found below:

Change of the schedules on certain routes on your line:

  • From Monday to Friday all year round, the 6:36 am journey from Charny Poste to Gare de Meaux is brought forward to 6:25 am.
  • From Monday to Friday during school periods only, the 7:12 a.m. race from Meaux station to Lycée Pierre de Coubertin is brought forward to 7:05 a.m.
  • From Monday to Friday during school periods only, the 8:05 a.m. race from Chauconin-Neufmontiers – Saint-Saturnin Church is brought forward to 7:45 a.m. and serves the George Sand middle school at 7:59 a.m., as well as the Pierre de Coubertin high school at 8:09 a.m.
  • From Monday to Friday during school periods, the 7:23 a.m. race from Charny Gare serves Meaux station at 8:05 a.m. instead of 7:55 a.m.

Changing routes on some routes on your line:

  • From Monday to Friday during the school period, the 8:13 a.m. run is modified, it no longer serves Meaux station. The departure is from Charny Gare at 8:33 am in the direction of Jean Rose.
  • From Monday to Friday during the school period, the 8:14 a.m. race from Meaux station now serves the municipalities of Charny and Villeroy.
  • On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during school periods, the 12:11 p.m. ride from Meaux station to Chauconin-Neufmontiers is cancelled.
To check the timetable for your 777 line

Similar news