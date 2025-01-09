Similar news

All you need to know about Demand-Responsive Transport in the Carnelle Pays de France area towards Goussainville and Luzarches
The TàD of Goussainville - Luzarches is a new transport service by reservation. This on-demand service makes it possible to meet a service need not provided by the existing lines on the territory of Carnelle Pays de France.
This Demand-Responsive Transport serves the 20 main stops and places of interest in 12 municipalities :
Bellefontaine, Belloy-en-France, Epinay-Champlâtreux, Jagny-sous-Bois, Lassy, Le Plessis-Luzarches, Mareil-en-France, Villiers-le-Sec, Châtenay-en-France, Puiseux-en-France, Goussainville and Luzarches.
ATTENTION:
- from Goussainville station, the stops "La Halle" and "Gare de Luzarches" are not served.
- from Luzarches station, the stops "Olympiades", "Carrefour de l'Europe", "Rond-Point de l'Europe" and "Gare de Goussainville" are not served.
How does it work?
After booking your ride, a vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice.
The service operates from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round.
The TàD is accessible to anyone with a valid transport ticket (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, etc.). As it is complementary to the bus network, we invite you to consult our leaflet on the website to find out about the services by municipality!
Booking your ride is easy!
You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:
- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
- On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
- By phone on 0800 10 20 20 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)
For maximum comfort, you can book yourtrip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.