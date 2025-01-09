Similar news

All you need to know about Demand-Responsive Transport in the Carnelle Pays de France area towards Goussainville and Luzarches

The TàD of Goussainville - Luzarches is a new transport service by reservation. This on-demand service makes it possible to meet a service need not provided by the existing lines on the territory of Carnelle Pays de France.

This Demand-Responsive Transport serves the 20 main stops and places of interest in 12 municipalities :

Bellefontaine, Belloy-en-France, Epinay-Champlâtreux, Jagny-sous-Bois, Lassy, Le Plessis-Luzarches, Mareil-en-France, Villiers-le-Sec, Châtenay-en-France, Puiseux-en-France, Goussainville and Luzarches.



ATTENTION:

- from Goussainville station, the stops "La Halle" and "Gare de Luzarches" are not served.

- from Luzarches station, the stops "Olympiades", "Carrefour de l'Europe", "Rond-Point de l'Europe" and "Gare de Goussainville" are not served.