Similar news

Line 31, a faster route and on a dedicated track.
1. More direct and faster access to the Carré Sénart shopping centre in 10 minutes from Savigny Nandy station, thanks to the creation of a dedicated lane.
2. A finer service to Savigny-le-Temple with the creation of 4 new stops:
- 8 May 1945 (Judgment of the Citalien)
- Water mirror (new stop)
- The Park
- The High Schools
3. Transfer of the old stops of line 31 to lines 32 and 33
- Boileau
- Paul Verlaine
- Haiettes Elsa Triolet
- Berthelot
- Cevennes
New service for lines 32 and 33
- These lines take over the old stops of line 31.
- The "Les Îles" stop is moved to rue Pierre Mendès France
- The following judgments are cancelled and postponed:
- Garonne
- Chantereine
- Rougeau
- Former Miroir d'Eau stop
- The Barn
- The Elms