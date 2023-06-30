Similar news

Your network is evolving from July 24th!

Discover the changes to lines 31, 32 and 33, from 24 July.

Line 31, a faster route and on a dedicated track.

1. More direct and faster access to the Carré Sénart shopping centre in 10 minutes from Savigny Nandy station, thanks to the creation of a dedicated lane.

2. A finer service to Savigny-le-Temple with the creation of 4 new stops:

  • 8 May 1945 (Judgment of the Citalien)
  • Water mirror (new stop)
  • The Park
  • The High Schools

3. Transfer of the old stops of line 31 to lines 32 and 33

  • Boileau
  • Paul Verlaine
  • Haiettes Elsa Triolet
  • Berthelot
  • Cevennes
Download the new timetables for your line 31

New service for lines 32 and 33

  1. These lines take over the old stops of line 31.
  2. The "Les Îles" stop is moved to rue Pierre Mendès France
  3. The following judgments are cancelled and postponed:
  • Garonne
  • Chantereine
  • Rougeau
  • Former Miroir d'Eau stop
  • The Barn
  • The Elms
Download the new timetables for your lines 32 and 33

Map of the new lines 31, 32 and 33

Overall plan of the lines.

To know all this information in detail, click here:

