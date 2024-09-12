Similar news

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?

On the occasion of European Heritage Days on 21 and 22 September 2024, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Grand Melun area invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in Vaux-le-Pénil!

Meet our teams during a session on Sunday, September 22, 2024:

Session from 9:30 am to 11:00 am

Session from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.

We look forward to seeing you at:

Grand Melun Bus Operational Center

400, rue des Trois Tilleuls, 77000, Vaux-le-Pénil France

BUS access: line 3607 Foch Niepce stop + 5 minutes walk

Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.

