The Disability Act is 20 years old. And in transport, where do we stand?

On 11 February 2005, Law No. 2005-102 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities was passed.

At the heart of this law is the independent access of people with disabilities to transport systems. Article 45 of this law specifically states that: "The chain of travel, which includes the built environment, roads, the development of public spaces, transport systems and their intermodality, is organized to allow its accessibility in its entirety to disabled people or people with reduced mobility."

In particular, the law specifies the obligation to make public transport networks accessible to all types of disabilities, within a set period of 10 years. The law will be supplemented in 2014 by ordinances (the Sd'Ap), which will set a new deadline (2024) for the implementation of accessibility works.

In Île-de-France, 4 out of 10 Ile-de-France residents are temporarily or permanently disabled.

So, 20 years later, where do we stand in Ile-de-France transport?