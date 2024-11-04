"Metro for all", for an Île-de-France accessible to all travellers

In Île-de-France, 4 out of 10 people are, temporarily or permanently, disabled.

Public transport, a pillar of equal opportunities and quality of life in the city, must guarantee simplified access to social life, studies and employment for all, by adapting collective mobility services to the reality and varied needs of all passengers.

Parents with strollers, the elderly (14.7% of Ile-de-France residents will be over 65 years old in 2027, i.e. more than one million people), young children, travellers with luggage, pregnant women: beyond disability, accessibility in transport benefits all travellers, from young to old.