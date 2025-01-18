Metro: Villejuif - Gustave Roussy station opens its doors on line 14

Line 14: an expected extension

In the summer of 2024, before the Paris 2024 Games, the southern (to Orly airport) and northern (to Saint-Denis Pleyel) extensions of metro line 14 welcomed their first passengers.

Connected to the rest of the Île-de-France transport network by numerous connections, line 14 now facilitates the travel of millions of passengers between the south of the Île-de-France, Paris, and strategic areas such as Orly airport, the Rungis Market of National Interest or Châtelet