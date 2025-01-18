Metro: Villejuif - Gustave Roussy station opens its doors on line 14
Line 14: an expected extension
In the summer of 2024, before the Paris 2024 Games, the southern (to Orly airport) and northern (to Saint-Denis Pleyel) extensions of metro line 14 welcomed their first passengers.
Connected to the rest of the Île-de-France transport network by numerous connections, line 14 now facilitates the travel of millions of passengers between the south of the Île-de-France, Paris, and strategic areas such as Orly airport, the Rungis Market of National Interest or Châtelet
The Villejuif - Gustave Roussy station opens its doors after seven years of work
On January 18, 2025, the project will take a very final step, with the opening of the last station still under construction on line 14: Villejuif - Gustave Roussy, located in the Val-de-Marne.
Villejuif - Gustave Roussy, a monumental resort in the heart of the Val-de-Marne
In the immediate vicinity of the European Institute for Research on Cancer (and its 3,000 jobs) to which it owes its name, the Villejuif-Gustave Roussy station is a major transport hub in the Île-de-France region, thanks to its access to two essential metro lines: the 14 (from today) and the 15 South (in 2026).
Eventually, 100,000 daily passengers should use the corridors of this station, which becomes the second largest in the network, just behind Saint-Denis Pleyel (northern terminus of line 14).
Architecture designed for the comfort of passengers
Designed by the French architect Dominique Perrault (to whom we also owe the Bibliothèque nationale de France, in the 13th arrondissement of Paris), the Villejuif - Gustave Roussy station is distinguished by its ambitious architecture, durability and functionality, characteristic of the new large stations of the Île-de-France Mobilités network.
Taking the form of a vertical cylinder, the Villejuif - Gustave Roussy station benefits from beautiful natural light, which illuminates the platforms up to 50 metres below ground level thanks to a monumental glass dome.
The first two levels, which will be public, will house a dozen shops and a covered passageway, which connects the resort to the hospital (now located less than 10 minutes from Orly airport and only 16 minutes from Châtelet).
Did you know?
On level -9 of the station, the Chilean artist Iván Navarro has installed a work that you can observe by raising your head. Inlaid on the ceiling, a monumental sundial reinvents the artistic experience in an urban environment.
The resort of Villejuif - Gustave Roussy in a few key figures
- 2 lines in this station: the 14 (from today) and the 15 (in 2026)
- 7,500 m² of outdoor space
- 9 levels and 50 metres deep: the platforms of line 14 at -7 (at a depth of 36.7 metres) and those of line 15 South at -9 (at a depth of 48.8 metres)
- 6 accesses
- 100,000 daily passengers (in the long term)