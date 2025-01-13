2025: things are moving in public transport in Île-de-France

Transport is undergoing a revolution in Île-de-France

Two single fares to travel anywhere in Île-de-France

Simple and advantageous, two single fares now give access to the entire region (except airports) since 1 January 2025:

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket: do you take the train, the RER or the metro* ? A trip will now cost you €2.50 , regardless of your destination, even if you go to the other side of Île-de-France

A trip will now cost you , regardless of your destination, even if you go to the other side of Île-de-France The Bus-Tram Ticket : do you take the bus or the tram? Your journey will be charged €2, regardless of your destination

*The T11, T12 and T13 trams, formerly subject to Origin-Destination pricing, will first be accessible with a Metro-Train-RER Ticket for a few months before being available with a Bus-Tram Ticket.

The Navigo Liberté+ service accessible throughout the region and soon available on smartphones

The Navigo Liberté+ service, which allows you to travel at an advantageous price and pay the following month only for the journeys made, is finally being extended to the entire Île-de-France.

The good news? Today, only available as a pass, it arrives on smartphones (Android and iOS) in the spring of 2025.