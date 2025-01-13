2025: things are moving in public transport in Île-de-France
Transport is undergoing a revolution in Île-de-France
Two single fares to travel anywhere in Île-de-France
Simple and advantageous, two single fares now give access to the entire region (except airports) since 1 January 2025:
- The Metro-Train-RER Ticket: do you take the train, the RER or the metro*? A trip will now cost you €2.50, regardless of your destination, even if you go to the other side of Île-de-France
- The Bus-Tram Ticket : do you take the bus or the tram? Your journey will be charged €2, regardless of your destination
*The T11, T12 and T13 trams, formerly subject to Origin-Destination pricing, will first be accessible with a Metro-Train-RER Ticket for a few months before being available with a Bus-Tram Ticket.
The Navigo Liberté+ service accessible throughout the region and soon available on smartphones
The Navigo Liberté+ service, which allows you to travel at an advantageous price and pay the following month only for the journeys made, is finally being extended to the entire Île-de-France.
The good news? Today, only available as a pass, it arrives on smartphones (Android and iOS) in the spring of 2025.
Comfort on board: ever more modern metros, RER, trams and buses
The New Generation RER is deployed on lines D and E
The New Generation RER (RER NG), which was already carrying millions of passengers on the RER E, arrived on line D on December 15, 2024.
In 2025, this new accessible, electric and comfortable RER will continue its deployment with the eventual following:
- On the RER D : 132 trains in addition to the 20 Regio 2N trains
- On the RER E : the RER NG continues to be deployed on the line during 2025 and will serve the extension of the line, to Mantes-la-Jolie, by 2027
The metro of the future arrives on line 10
You may have known this? The metro of the future, the MF19, is gradually arriving on metro lines 3, 3 bis, 7, 7 bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13 by 2033.
Starting with line 10: testing begins in the 1st quarter of 2025 before opening to passengers at the end of the year!
Did you know?
Since 2016, 1200 new or renovated metros, trains, RER and trams have arrived on your lines
A brand new tram for the T1 tram line
Arriving on the T1 line on 11 December 2024, the brand new tram on the oldest tram line in the Île-de-France Mobilités network continues to replace the old trams with 100% new vehicles by the summer of 2025.
More spacious, 100% accessible, air-conditioned, electric and equipped with passenger information screens and USB sockets, it embodies the future of transport desired by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Clean buses, everywhere in Île-de-France
The year 2025 marks the end of the use of diesel fuel on the entire bus fleet of the Île-de-France Mobilités network in Paris and the inner suburbs, before the total decarbonisation of buses throughout the Region by 2029.
A reinforced transport offer to simplify your travels
C1: the first cable car in Île-de-France opens its doors
Between Créteil - Pointe du Lac and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, the C1 Cable, an accessible and electric cable car, will carry more than 10,000 passengers per day in the second half of 2025.
Carpooling: 12 lines created and a dedicated application
By 2026, 12 lines dedicated to carpooling will allow Ile-de-France residents, particularly in the Greater Metropolitan Area, to easily reach work, transport and the main stations in the region.
To book their journeys, passengers will have access to a platform in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités, available directly from the IDF Mobilités application.
The first three lines opened on 1 January 2025 on the Saclay plateau:
- Cernay-la-Ville <> Christ-de-Saclay (RD 306 line)
- Guyancourt <> Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse/Gif-Croix de Fer (RD 36 line)
- Orsay <> Vélizy (Line N118).
Soon to be followed by 9 others in the outer suburbs (the route of the other nine lines is currently being developed).
Ever safer transport
100 agents for the Regional Transport Security Brigade (BRT)
As a legacy of the Paris 2024 Games, the Transport Security Brigade has been deployed on the network to ensure security since the summer of 2024. Initially composed of 50 agents, the brigade is doubling its workforce in 2025, to complement the work of the 3,000 security agents already present on the network.
A new strategic security council to strengthen passenger safety in transport
Île-de-France Mobilités has just created a new strategic council dedicated to security. His goal? Bringing together all the stakeholders involved to find solutions together and improve your daily transport safety.
But also...
- The opening of the Villejuif-Gustave Roussy metro station on line 14, in January 2025
- The commissioning of the Tzen 4 bus line between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes , which will replace line 402
- The creation of a direct shuttle between Paris > Juvisy > Malesherbes. Change of programme for the Gare de Lyon > Malesherbes/Corbeil-Juvisy axis of the RER D line, which will now be direct with several daily round trips, the first step before the creation of a future S line
- The RER E reaches its full transport offer between Nanterre-La-Folie, Chelles-Gournay and Tournan, with a journey of only about ten minutes between La Défense from Saint-Lazare or the Gare du Nord, and the desaturation of the RER A and B.
- New bicycle parking facilities continue to be created around stations, with the aim of 140,000 spaces by 2030. As in Noisy-le-Grand Mont d'Est (180 secure spaces), L'Hay-les-Roses (200 free spaces) and Joinville (134 locker spaces and 46 free access spaces).
- A unified number for passenger relations : the 106 different customer service numbers will be replaced by a single number in 2025. The service marks a first step in the outer suburbs in the first quarter of 2025 on buses, and will be generalized to other modes during the year.