Lines dedicated to carpooling for your journeys in Île-de-France
Did you know? 900,000 people use carpooling every day to get to work.
Good for the wallet, to save time and for the planet, carpooling is one of the preferred mobility solutions of Ile-de-France residents, in addition to public transport.
Since 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités has been investing in the development of carpooling
Encouraging Ile-de-France residents to choose more responsible mobility requires the development of more comfortable and accessible public transport and the transformation of our relationship with the car, by making it, together, more ecological.
To this end, and to facilitate easier access to public transport for Ile-de-France residents who are furthest from it, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing in the development of carpooling with, in 2023, 2 million subsidized trips.
Carpooling continues to develop in Île-de-France with...
New lines dedicated to carpooling and a dedicated application
From 2025, lines dedicated to carpooling will allow Ile-de-France residents, particularly in the Greater Suburbs, to easily reach their workplace, public transport or major train stations in the area.
What is a carpooling line?
Car trips, bookable on an app, to be shared with other Ile-de-France residents on predefined routes and connected to the Île-de-France public transport network.
One app to book all your rides
To book their journeys, Ile-de-France residents have an application in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités "Lignes de covoiturage IDFM"available for download on iOS and Android from 28 April 2025.
Let's bring together what are going in the same direction: the other initiatives for carpooling in Île-de-France
- 2 rides* per day offered to subscribers*. And in times of transport disruption, free carpooling is offered to all Ile-de-France residents – subscribers or not
- 1 bonus, paid to the driver, which can go up to 3 euros per passenger on a normal day, and 4.50 euros during periods of strikes or pollution peaks,
- 3 partner carpooling apps : Blablacar Daily, Mobicoop and Karos
- Up to 150 euros/month and 1,800 euros in annual savings for an employee who carpools.
*Navigo Month, Navigo Annual, Navigo Senior, Navigo Solidarity (75 and 50%), Navigo Solidarité Gratuit, imagine R and Amethyst.
*The free trips must respect a 30 km zone in Île-de-France.
**This system is subject to the decision of the Île-de-France Department or the prefecture, you will be notified by the carpooling operator.