At the moment: public consultation for the modernisation of tram 1
The context
Since its opening in 1992, Tram 1 has continued to gain in ridership between its two terminuses, Asnières Gennevilliers Les Courtilles and Noisy-le-Sec station. Today, it is frequented by 190,000 travelers every day! The line now suffers from many problems, such as congestion on the platforms or a difficult passenger exchange at several stations.
Tram 1 at the stop
The consultation organised at this very moment concerns the historic section of the line, located between the Saint-Denis station and the Bobigny Town Hall, and is particularly concerned by the problems mentioned above. In particular, measures will be taken toimprove accessibility and passenger comfort.
The project
In all, 19 stations were involved in this project (with the exception of La Courneuve – 8 May 1945). RATP, both project owner and financier of the project for an amount of 63 million euros, will have several missions to carry out:
- an extension of the platforms, which will go from 24 meters to 30 meters.
- a widening of the platforms for the busiest stations, i.e. 24 platforms out of 38.
- Improved accessibility through the installation of an access ramp on each platform.
- a renovation of the furniture on site, with replacements if necessary.
These tasks should make it easier for passengers to get off and get on by avoiding too much congestion in front of the tram doors, to optimise the comfort of passengers during their waiting time and to ensure access to the platforms for people with reduced mobility (people in wheelchairs, with strollers, etc.).
Work will begin at the end of 2019.
A public consultation
The consultation is being held until 1 December.
To find out more, simply consult the project's information leaflet available at the end of the article, the exhibition panels placed in the stations concerned or the Internet address: www.ratp.fr/concertation-t1.
To ask questions, simply return the coupon attached to the project's information leaflet or send an email to [email protected].