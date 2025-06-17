The new metro line 18 has arrived in Île-de-France
In pictures: the new metro line 18
Image 1 of 5
A metro designed for passengers
The future metro line 18 is above all an ultramodern vehicle, 100% automatic and designed to simplify your travels.
The first train, transported from Alstom's construction plants to Valenciennes by exceptional convoy, arrived in May at the Palaiseau Operations Centre (in Essonne) where the first tests will soon be launched.
The metro line 18 at a glance
- Spacious trains made up of 3 fully automated cars and open to each other to facilitate traffic ("boa" design)
- 1 metro every 3 minutes
- 30 min total journey from Versailles Chantiers to Orly Airport
- Air conditioning and smart lighting that mimics natural light
- Wi-Fi, USB sockets and on-board passenger information
- A vehicle that is 100% accessible to all forms of disability
An automatic and interconnected metro for the south-west of the Ile-de-France region
Between Versailles Chantiers and Orly Airport (the two terminuses), the 10 stations of line 18 will serve:
- 13 municipalities
- The two economic activity zones of Orly/Antony/Massy and Saint-Quentin/Versailles
- The heart of the Paris-Saclay plateau, recognized worldwide for its research, innovation and higher education ecosystem
- Massy Palaiseau train station and Orly airport, facilitating national and international connections
Ultra-connected to the rest of the network
Line 18 will benefit from a dozen connections with the existing network: RER B and C, train lines N and U, trams T7 and T12, metro lines 14 at Orly and future line 15 at Massy, as well as many bus lines.
The next steps before the commissioning of line 18
Before commissioning: testing
The arrival of the first train launches preparations for tests from 2026, between Massy-Palaiseau and the Christ de Saclay.
When will metro line 18 open?
|Stretch
|Planned commissioning
|Between Massy and Christ de Saclay
|2026
|Between Massy and Orly Airport
|2027
|Between Versailles and Christ of Saclay
|2030