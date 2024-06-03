How are new metros tested before they are put into service?

Once the first prototypes of trains have been built, it's time for testing. And to get the ball rolling, it's time for static testing to begin.

These tests are aptly named, because they take place without any movement of the vehicle. First carried out on each carriage, they are then carried out on the assembled train.

All of these tests make it possible to check the general operation of the train. Air conditioning, electrical connection, lighting, braking equipment, sound signal, everything is combed through. Leak tests are also carried out to avoid the slightest leak in the event of rain.

A problem? The teams make the necessary adjustments before moving on to the second stage.

What is the relationship between a "beggar" and the tests of a metro?

What is a beggar? A heavy object placed inside the metro trains during the tests to simulate the real weight of the train in circulation, once equipped and loaded with its passengers.