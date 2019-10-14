Reinforced measures for + safety in transport

40 brigades of dog handlers deployed on the network for better management of suspicious packages

Since 2014, the number of forgotten bags and objects has increased by 122% on the Transilien network, with more than 1500 reports per year, or more than 4 per day, and nearly 7 cases reported per day on the RATP network. These situations, which are becoming more and more frequent, cause many delays and disruptions and reinforce a feeling of insecurity.

Since July 2018, a total of 40 dog detection teams, composed of a dog handler associated with a dog specially trained to detect explosives, have been operational on the transport networks operated by the SNCF and RATP to respond to any report of a suspicious object forgotten in a station, a metro train, etc.

Île-de-France Mobilités is working with operators to strengthen human resources and guarantee greater safety in transport in the Ile-de-France region, while maintaining a constant effort to improve traffic regularity. This system is composed of:

– 20 brigades on the RATP network (300 stations and 30 stations), 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, i.e. €3.8 million until 2020

– 20 brigades on the SNCF network, co-financed over 3 years (2017-2019) by Île-de-France Mobilités (€4 million) and SNCF (€2 million)