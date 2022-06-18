June 18, 2022: activation of the anti-pollution package and free carpooling

On sale at ticket offices and vending machines the same day until midnight at the price of €3.80, this Anti-pollution package is valid for the day of Saturday, June 18, from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day (5 a.m. for the Noctilien).

It allows unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France, on all modes of transport (metro, train-RER, bus, and tram), with the exception of certain direct airport services (Orlyval, Le Bus Direct Paris Airport shuttles, VEA Disney shuttles) and tourist buses (OpenTour, Cars Rouges). It provides access to Roissy airport via the RER B train, Roissybus or Filéo, and access to Orly airport via Orlybus and Go C Paris (Orlyrail).

This ticket can also be loaded on the Navigo pass, at the station and from a smartphone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application.