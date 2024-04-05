The T3b tram has arrived at Porte Dauphine

It's finally here! After four years of work, the extension of the T3b tramway to Porte Dauphine is now in service.

It connects the former terminus of Porte d'Asnières - Marguerite Long, in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, to the new terminus of Porte Dauphine, in the 16th arrondissement with seven new stations.

Extension of the T3b: easier access to the west of Paris

Good news for passengers, the T3b makes it easier to reach the west of Paris with many connections by metro (lines 1, 3 and 3) and RER (including the RER C and soon the future extension of the RER E by May 2024)

T3b: 9 new trams arrive on the line

To ensure service on the line and its extension, 9 new comfortable, efficient and spacious tram trains are arriving on the T3b!