The T3b tram has arrived at Porte Dauphine
It's finally here! After four years of work, the extension of the T3b tramway to Porte Dauphine is now in service.
It connects the former terminus of Porte d'Asnières - Marguerite Long, in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, to the new terminus of Porte Dauphine, in the 16th arrondissement with seven new stations.
Extension of the T3b: easier access to the west of Paris
Good news for passengers, the T3b makes it easier to reach the west of Paris with many connections by metro (lines 1, 3 and 3) and RER (including the RER C and soon the future extension of the RER E by May 2024)
T3b: 9 new trams arrive on the line
To ensure service on the line and its extension, 9 new comfortable, efficient and spacious tram trains are arriving on the T3b!
In figures: the extension of the T3b to Porte Dauphine
- 7 new stops between Portes d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine to serve the west of Paris (including 4 named in memory of famous women)
- 3 municipalities served : Paris, Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine
- 3.2 km of additional line (i.e. a total of 17.5 km)
- 54,000 passengers per day,
- 12 minutes between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine
- Service 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 00:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings)
- 1 tram every 4 minutes during rush hour (8 during off-peak hours)
- With this new extension, it will be possible to complete 75% of the tour of Paris by tram
Did you know? The tramway is already (almost) going around Paris
Today, it is possible to do 75% of the tour of Paris by tram and... This is just the beginning!
Technical feasibility studies (crossing of the Seine, Bois de Vincennes) and analysis of ridership needs are currently being carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités* so that you will soon be able to take a complete tour of them!
*as part of the new State-Region Plan Contract 2023-2027
Ready to get on board?
Timetables, route maps, find all the practical information just below.